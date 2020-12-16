Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after shooting near Gray

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are looking for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in connection with a shooting Tuesday evening in the Gray community.

It happened around 5 p.m. at a mobile home park at 480 Ford Creek Road.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says one person was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Investigators are looking for suspect Ralph Davenport. They say he fled the scene in a white van and is considered “armed and dangerous.”

The sheriff’s office says if you see Davenport, call 911 immediately and do not confront him.

