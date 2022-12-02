KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is searching for a missing woman last heard from in Sept. 2022.

According to a release from the KPD, Katherine E. Carrico was reported missing by a family member on Oct. 22, after not being seen or heard from since mid-September.

KPD detectives have no reason to suspect foul play, the release states, but due to information shared when she was reported missing, there is a concern for her health and welfare.

Carrico is a white, 50-year-old woman who is described as being 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighing around 115 pounds. She reportedly has no permanent address but has ties to Kingsport.

Anyone with information on Carrico’s whereabouts is asked to contact detectives with the KPD at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Tips can be submitted anonymously here.