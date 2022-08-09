BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) on Tuesday asked for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy who may have a handgun.

A news release from the agency named the juvenile as Anthony Cook, who was reportedly last seen at his Bristol, Virginia home on Aug. 7 at 4 p.m.

Police described Cook as standing 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and having blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants, a dark gray shirt, white athletic shoes and a red baseball-styled hat.

Investigators ask that anyone who has information about his whereabouts call the department at 276-645-7400. Tips can remain anonymous.