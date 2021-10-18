Police reveal further details surrounding Jonesborough shooting

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County authorities revealed further details surrounding a shooting on Ted Brown Road in the South Central community earlier in October.

A release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said that officers continue searching for Brantley A. Freshour, 24, who is accused of shooting Sheldon L. Johnson, 32.

Deputies discovered during an investigation that Johnson had been served a protection order from a residence on Ted Brown Road where the shooting occurred.

Officers charged Johnson with a violation of an order of protection after he was treated and released from the hospital.

Johnson was released after his arraignment on an own-recognizance bond, which allowed him to sign agreements to make court appearances rather than pay bail money.

Freshour fled the scene, according to deputies, running into a nearby wooded area. Investigators continue searching for him on charges of aggravated assault and evading arrest.

Freshour is described as the following:

5’10”

163 lb.

Red hair

Hazel eyes

Anyone with information regarding Freshour’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 423-788-1414.