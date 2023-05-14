GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Police Department (GPD) responded to a bomb threat at the Food City on Snapps Ferry Road on Sunday.

According to a release from the GPD, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Greene County Central Dispatch was notified that the Food City located at 905 Snapps Ferry Road received a bomb threat by phone.

Officers arrived on the scene and spoke to the manager who told them that a male called and said he placed an explosive device in the store earlier in the day. Upon the arrival of the officers the store had already been evacuated, the release stated.

Police say they then walked through the store with the manager and after nothing was located, an explosives detection K-9 was brought to search the area but did not find any explosives devices or suspicious packages and the store was reopened.

In addition to the bomb threat that caused the evacuation of the Walmart in Abingdon, Virginia on Saturday, Food City management says that their company has received similar threats at nearby locations within the past few weeks, according to the release.

The GPD says there are no leads or further information at this time.