Police report: Carter Co. man arrested after spotted fighting a woman in yard

CARTER CO., Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is facing charges after being seen fighting a woman in the grass in front of a home on Mountain View Circle in Johnson City.

Officers reported that Miller was seen “pushing and pulling on a white female in the grassy area in the median of the roadway,” in front of the Mountain View Circle address.

He jumped up and ran to the end of a cul-de-sac before being apprehended by deputies.

Broadway also reported that the victim stated that Miller has assaulted her many times in the past but had not pressed charges.