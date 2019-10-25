Police report: Carter Co. man arrested after spotted fighting a woman in yard

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARTER CO., Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is facing charges after being seen fighting a woman in the grass in front of a home on Mountain View Circle in Johnson City.

Officers reported that Miller was seen “pushing and pulling on a white female in the grassy area in the median of the roadway,” in front of the Mountain View Circle address.

He jumped up and ran to the end of a cul-de-sac before being apprehended by deputies.

Broadway also reported that the victim stated that Miller has assaulted her many times in the past but had not pressed charges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss