NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Remains found in Norton, Virginia were identified by police as a missing 21-year-old man.

According to the City of Norton Police Department, on Dec. 18, the department received a request to search for a man who had not been seen for several days.

Police stated that on Dec. 19, the man’s remains of a man were found near the 500 Block of Park Avenue N.E.

He was identified as Preston Edward Powers.

The investigation remains ongoing pending autopsy results from the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, the department reported.