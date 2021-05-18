Police: Radford, Va. man arrested, charged as fugitive from justice in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officers with the Johnson City Police Department arrested a Radford, Virginia man on Monday, charging him as an alleged fugitive.

According to a release from JCPD, officers were dispatched to the area surrounding Steven Drive and Clamar Street due to a report of a suspicious person.

The report states officers found a man at the scene, later identified as Philip Crump, 34, of Radford.

After identifying Crump, the report says officers learned he had an arrest warrant out of Galax, Virginia for failing to appear in court for an original charge of “dangerous drugs.”

Crump was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a bond hearing.