Police: Open containers of alcohol found in vehicle involved in Milligan Highway crash

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say open containers of alcohol were found inside of a vehicle involved in a serious crash on Tuesday.

According to the Elizabethton Police Department, a Chrysler Sebring traveling north on Milligan Highway crossed the center-line and struck a southbound Chevrolet Cobalt around 4 p.m. yesterday. Both drivers were taken to a hospital.

Police say they found open containers of alcohol inside of the Sebring. Witnesses told officers the driver had been driving recklessly prior to the crash.

EPD has obtained a search warrant and collected a blood sample from the driver, who has not been identified.

Police say charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

