Police: Missing South Carolina woman could be in Johnson City

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WJHL) – Authorities in Greenville, South Carolina confirmed they were working with Johnson City Police to locate a missing woman.
According to police, Tammie Brockman, 57, of Greenville, suffers from schizophrenia and other health-related issues and was last October 12.
Police said she is possibly traveling in a red 4-door Mazda with a SC license plate of LLL-831.
Greenville Police told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that Tammie’s phone pinged in the Johnson City area and that they are now working with police here in our region.
A post on the Greenville Police Department’s Facebook page read in part, “Brockman’s daughter tells police she fears her mother may be a danger to herself. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Brockman is asked to call the GPD non-emergency line at 864-271-5333 or 9-1-1.”