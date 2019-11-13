Police: Missing South Carolina woman could be in Johnson City

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WJHL) – Authorities in Greenville, South Carolina confirmed they were working with Johnson City Police to locate a missing woman.

According to police, Tammie Brockman, 57, of Greenville, suffers from schizophrenia and other health-related issues and was last October 12.

Police said she is possibly traveling in a red 4-door Mazda with a SC license plate of LLL-831.

Greenville Police told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that Tammie’s phone pinged in the Johnson City area and that they are now working with police here in our region.

MISSING SENIOR ALERT: TAMMIE BROCKMAN, 57The family of a missing 57-year-old woman who suffers from schizophrenia and… Posted by Greenville Police Department on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

A post on the Greenville Police Department’s Facebook page read in part, “Brockman’s daughter tells police she fears her mother may be a danger to herself. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Brockman is asked to call the GPD non-emergency line at 864-271-5333 or 9-1-1.”