JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities are searching for a missing juvenile, and say that she may be in the Johnson City area.
According to a press release from the Morristown Police Department (MPD), Alanis Hernandez Velasquez, 17, was last seen around 11 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say she could be in the Johnson City area, and are requesting the public’s help.
MPD listed Velasquez’s description as follows:
- Height: 5’4″
- Weight: 150 pounds
- Age: 17
- Hair: Black, long
- Eyes: Blue
- Last Seen: 11 p.m., Feb. 25, 2022
- Clothing: Black jacket and black jeans
Anyone with information regarding Velasquez’s whereabouts is encouraged to call investigators at 423-585-2734 or email varnold@mymorristown.com.