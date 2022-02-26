JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities are searching for a missing juvenile, and say that she may be in the Johnson City area.

According to a press release from the Morristown Police Department (MPD), Alanis Hernandez Velasquez, 17, was last seen around 11 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say she could be in the Johnson City area, and are requesting the public’s help.

MPD listed Velasquez’s description as follows:

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 150 pounds

Age: 17

Hair: Black, long

Eyes: Blue

Last Seen: 11 p.m., Feb. 25, 2022

Clothing: Black jacket and black jeans

Photo: Morristown Police Department

Anyone with information regarding Velasquez’s whereabouts is encouraged to call investigators at 423-585-2734 or email varnold@mymorristown.com.