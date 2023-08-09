KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police released new information Wednesday on missing Kingsport woman Layla Santanello.

In a release, the Kingsport Police Department said Santanello was last seen at the East Stone Commons shopping center around noon on June 27, the same day she was reported missing by a family member.

She was reportedly wearing a white tank top, black leggings and no shoes.

Last week, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Endangered Young Adult Alert for the missing 20-year-old. At the time, the TBI said she was last seen on June 26 around American Way in Kingsport.

Santanello is reportedly 4 feet 10 inches tall and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Kingsport Police Department at 423-229-9429, 423-343-9780, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the city’s website.