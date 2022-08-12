JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, William Dana Kimberlin was last seen on Monday, August 8 in the Butler area. The release states he was seen leaving the community on foot but has not been seen or heard from since.

The sheriff’s office described Kimberlin as a 5-foot 11-inches white man weighing about 260 pounds.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the sheriff’s office.