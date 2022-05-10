GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) is searching for a man reported missing by his girlfriend.

According to a post from the GCSD, Daniel Rush, 34, last spoke to his girlfriend on April 30. He reportedly spoke to her every day up until that time.

On April 30, Rush had told his girlfriend he was at a Lowe’s store in Greeneville with his boss. The post states that was the last she heard from him.

The GCSD reports that Rush’s girlfriend is not familiar with his boss “or where he may have been working.”

Anyone with information related to Rush or his whereabouts is asked to call the GCSD at 423-798-1800, ext. 1519.