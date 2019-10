ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL)- Erwin’s Police Chief Regan Tilson has confirmed with News Channel 11 that Jasmine L. Holloway, 13, has been found safe in Carter County.

Holloway was reported missing after she was last seen Monday evening in Elizabethton at the covered bridge.

No further information was immediately available.