Police: Man with sword arrested in Johnson City after giving false information, attempting to flee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Baileyton man was arrested Sunday after officers say he was found with a sword near a Johnson City home.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of Hazel Street around 10:35 p.m.

Officers had been told a man, later identified as Robert Jennings, 23, had been seen in the bushes outside a home with a sword.

The release states officers found Jennings with the sword by the entrance to some condominiums.

JCPD reports Jennings gave incorrect information after being asked to identify himself. He then allegedly tried to flee and resist arrest.

Jennings was taken into custody and charged with false reporting and resisting arrest.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $6,000 bond. Jennings is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.