Police: Man with suspected meth in peanut butter cup package arrested in school zone

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after a group of people were found with drugs in a car that was within 950 feet of Elizabethton High School.

According to a report from the Elizabethton Police Department, officers responded to a car parked at the Walmart on Over Mountain Drive Saturday night, after a report of possible stolen alcohol.

After arriving at the parking lot and finding the silver Toyota Corolla, officers made contact with three men and saw a woman walking towards the car.

The three men inside said the woman, Bethany Chapman, 27, was the driver.

The report says Chapman told police she did not know two of the men, and she had only been aware of Joshua Taylor, who was in the passenger seat, being in the vehicle while she bought some items at Walmart.

The two other men were searched, and they let officers know prior to the search that they had needles in their possession. Neither had any warrants.

After acquiring consent from Chapman, officers searched the car and found a clear glass smoking pipe in the driver’s side door and a needle containing a clear substance in Chapman’s wallet.

Taylor, 28, was reportedly found to have a substance consistent with marijuana in a cigarette pack in his front pocket.

In the passenger seat where Taylor had been was a substance suspected to be methamphetamine inside a Reeses peanut butter cup package and a pill bottle containing a substance consistent with

methamphetamine.

A pill bottle containing several different sedatives and controlled substances was also reportedly found in the passenger side door.

Taylor also had four phones and a Samsung Note and a backpack containing drug paraphernalia like scales and pipes.

The report says GPS determined Taylor was approximately 950 feet away from Elizabethton High School.

Taylor was arrested and charged with methamphetamine resale, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession within a drug-free school zone, and possession of Schedule 2, 3, 4 and 5 drugs.

Taylor was taken to Carter County Jail. He is set to appear in court on October 8.

Chapman was issued a summons and charged with drug paraphernalia. Her court date is also set for October 8.

The other two men were not charged.