Police: Man transported to hospital after shooting at Bristol, Va. apartment complex

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A man was transported to the hospital early Thursday morning after a shooting at a Bristol, Virginia apartment complex.

According to Sergeant Steve Crawford of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department, officers were called to Eastridge Apartments on Portsmouth Avenue just before 1 a.m.

Crawford told News Channel 11 a man sitting in his parked vehicle was shot at the apartment complex.

The victim reportedly drove himself from the scene to a home on Norfolk Avenue for help.

Crawford said the man was transported to the hospital.

As of 5:25 a.m., a suspect has not been identified.

