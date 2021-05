JENKINS, Ky. (WJHL) — Authorities are encouraging people to be on the lookout for a police car that was stolen from an Eastern Kentucky police department.

The Jenkins Police Department says if you see the police cruiser, call 911 immediately and do not approach.

The cruiser has unit number “207” on the body above the front tire.

The police department says Steven Tackett is being sought for the theft of the cruiser and he should be considered armed.