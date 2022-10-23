LINEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) — A man has been found dead after an apparent accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain Park on Sunday, police say.

According to the release, an emergency call reporting a missing person last seen at an overlook at Grandfather Mountain State Park came in around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

After a search, rescue crews reportedly located a deceased adult male at the base of a cliff. According to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office, the incident appears to be an accidental fall.

Linville-Central Search and Rescue, Linville Volunteer Fire Department, Avery County Emergency Management, Watauga County Emergency Services, Avery County Sherriff’s Office, Grandfather Mountain State Park and Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation staff all responded to the incident.

Although the fall appears to be accidental, the investigation remains ongoing.