Police: Man charged with second-degree murder after November shooting in Mountain City

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Mountain City man has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting a man in the neck in November 2020.

According to a release from the Mountain City Police Department, officers were called to the 300 block of Industrial Drive on November 14, 2020.

The release states officers found Teddy Allen Street “lying on the roadway with a gunshot wound to the neck.”

Street was pronounced dead at the scene, police report.

According to Mountain City PD, the suspect, identified as Jimmy Gale Morefield, waited for officers to arrive at the scene of the shooting.

Morefield reportedly told investigators that the shooting was in self-defense.

“The evidence was presented to the Johnson County Grand Jury and Mr. Jimmy Gale Morefield was charged with Second Degree Murder,” the release reads.

Morefield, 55, of Mountain City, has a bond set at $50,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 1.