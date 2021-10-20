Police: Man charged in Bristol, Virginia shooting case

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — One man has been arrested after a shooting investigation led to a vehicle pursuit, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

In a post on Facebook, WCSO officials revealed that Jose Garay, 27, of Bristol, Virginia, was wanted for a shooting that occurred within the city limits of Bristol, Virginia on Oct. 17.

The next day on Oct. 18, police received reports that Garay was in the Country Living Mobile Homes area, but he reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

Deputies spotted his vehicle traveling westbound on Watauga Road, entering oncoming traffic and shuffling around lanes to avoid law enforcement and surround vehicles.

A pursuit ensued down Watauga and Good Hope roads, where other responding deputies spiked all four tires, causing the vehicle to topple over an embankment.

At this point, the post states, Garay allegedly bolted from the vehicle on-foot before deputies arrested him.

He was charged with the following out of Bristol, Virginia:

felony eluding

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

WCSO added that the department served Garay an outstanding warrant. He’s being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon without bond.