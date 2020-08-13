Police: Man arrested after shots fired near Erwin grocery store

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a man has been arrested after he fired a gun near an Erwin grocery store.

The Erwin Police Department responded to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the area of North Main Avenue in front of the Food Lion.

The police department says officers observed Raymond Salazar, 35, standing in front of a house yelling at a man in the Food Lion parking lot. Officers say they also spotted a loaded rifle magazine on the front porch.

(Photo: WJHL)

According to the victim who was in the grocery store parking lot, Salazar had been at a home on Railroad Street where he stole his phone and watch at gunpoint.

“The victim stated he used his ‘find my device’ to track the defendant and was following him with intent of calling 911 when the defendant went into the yellow house and came out with an AR type rifle and began to fire multiple shots pointing the gun at him,” Erwin police said in a news release. “He stated he hid behind a white car in the parking lot and called 911. Multiple people were put in danger that were outside in the parking lot by the defendant firing.”

Witnesses told police that Salazar fired between seven to nine shots.

The police department says officers located an AR-15 inside the door of the home across from the grocery store.

Salazar was arrested and taken to the Unicoi County Jail. Police have charged him with attempted second-degree murder, felony reckless endangerment, aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.