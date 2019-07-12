Police: Man arrested after tearing through sheetrock at 11-E Motel to burglarize adjacent room

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police have charged a Johnson City man with burglary, assault, and drug possession.

The Johnson City Police Department arrested 43-year-old Wesley Rankins Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say Rankins tore through sheetrock at the 11-E Motel on West Market Street in order to enter the adjacent room and steal cash and jewelry. They also accuse him of breaking into Reliable Taxi on Topeka Street, prying open a file cabinet, and stealing between $1,200 and $1,500.

Rankins is facing charges of aggravated burglary, burglary, two counts of theft over $1,000, domestic simple assault, and possession of methamphetamine. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at 10 a.m.