Police: Man arrested after allegedly yelling about bomb at Greeneville courthouse

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Chuckey man was arrested on Monday, January 11 after police say he entered a Greeneville Walmart started yelling about a bomb at the federal courthouse.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers were called to the Walmart in the 3700 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway at 12:19 p.m.

The report says callers told officers that Joshua Carpenter was yelling about a bomb at the federal courthouse downtown.

Officers report Carpenter refused to speak with them or identify himself while they spoke to him in store’s parking lot.

Carpenter said he would speak to the FBI, according to GPD.

The report says Carpenter agreed to ride with officers to the police department and was then transported to the Greene County Detention Center.

According to the report, “Carpenter intentionally circulated a report of an impending bombing, knowing the report he was given was false.”

He was arrested and charged with one count of false reports.