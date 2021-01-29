Police: Man arrested after allegedly shattering Johnson City church door, found sleeping in stairwell

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested on multiple charges Friday morning after Johnson City police say he broke the glass door of a church and was found asleep inside.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to Christ Community Church on Ashe Street around 2:45 a.m. due to a burglar alarm.

JCPD reports a glass door on the side of the church building was shattered.

The release says officers entered the church and found a man “asleep at the top of the stairwell.”

Officers report the man was identified as Donald Fagan, 23, of Johnson City.

Fagan was reportedly intoxicated and thought he was at his home, police say.

JCPD reports a search was conducted following Fagan’s arrest. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

Fagan was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on an $11,500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday afternoon.