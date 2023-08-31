DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) — A previously sought man who allegedly fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead on Sunday in Duffield, Virginia has been located by police.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), the driver and owner of the white sedan involved in the crash was located on Monday afternoon in the Blackwater area of Lee County.

“When state police encountered the driver, the 56-year-old male who lived at the residence had self-inflicted injuries and began demonstrating signs of mental distress. For his wellbeing, he was transported to a nearby hospital and remains there for evaluation and treatment,” stated VSP.

Charges will reportedly be placed at a later date pending additional analysis and investigation.

The motorcyclist, identified as Jacob Napier, 25, reportedly died at the scene of the crash.