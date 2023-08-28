MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Cutting-edge police leadership and management training is coming to Southwest Virginia thanks to grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

According to a release from the DOJ, the Marion Police Department in partnership with the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy received $83,000 to bring the “Organizational Management Certificate Program” (OMCP) to agencies in the region.

The release said the program provides a curriculum that will educate officers on modern law enforcement administration, including personnel development, budgeting, operations, performance management and more.

“These grant funds by the Department of Justice are necessary to bring this cutting-edge training to our law enforcement partners in Southwest Virginia,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said Monday. “We are dedicated to cultivating the next generation of law enforcement professionals in Virginia, and to make sure they have the skills to navigate the complexities of today’s policing environment.”

The training program will consist of four separate courses offered in 40-hour blocks that end in the completion of a college-based certificate program, according to the release.

The grant funding will pay for 25 seats in each of the four courses and will be available to SWVA police agencies at no cost.