Police: Kingsport woman charged in stabbing death of her mother

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport woman has been arrested after police say she is suspected of stabbing her mother to death.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), officers were called to the 1200 block of Pine Street around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Family members of Freida Wright reportedly found her dead inside her home “from what appeared to be stab wounds.”

KPD reports a history of “ongoing domestic issues” existed between Wright and her daughter, Stephanie Patterson. Patterson was quickly identified as a suspect, police report.

According to the release, investigators determined that Patterson, 29, was responsible for her mother’s death.

Patterson was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, the release states. She was transported to the Kingsport City Jail and arraigned early Monday.

KPD reports Patterson’s bond was set at $300,000. She is scheduled to be transported to the Sullivan County Jail later Monday.