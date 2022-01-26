Police: Kingsport student pointed gun toward ‘at least 1 other student’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), a 16-year-old Cora Cox Academy student is in custody after allegedly pointing a gun toward “at least one other student.”

A release from the KPD states that officers responded to the school on Myrtle Street at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to assist the school resource officer.

Officers found that the student had a loaded handgun and were able to disarm and arrest him, according to the release.

An investigation found the suspect had threatened at least one student with the gun in the school’s restroom in an attempt at an armed robbery, police said.

No one was injured during the incident, and the student remains in custody with charges pending. The weapon involved was recovered by police. The investigation remains active.

No further details have been released at this time.