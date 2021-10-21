Police: Kingsport seeing rise in auto theft, preventative measures encouraged

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — After seeing an increase in auto burglaries, the Kingsport Police Department released a list of measures that the agency said could prevent a majority of auto theft and burglaries cases.

The department said most stolen or burglarized vehicles are left unlocked or had a valuable item in plain view inside the vehicle.

The rising trend in these offenses can be avoided, KPD, by following these tips:

Never leave your vehicle unlocked while unattended

Never leave the key or electronic key fob in a parked and unlocked vehicle

Never leave your car key in an unsecure area

Never leave your vehicle running unless you’re in it

Never leave items of real or perceived value in plain sight inside your vehicle

With the temperature continuing to drop, it’s common for auto burglaries or theft to occur while leaving a defrosting car unoccupied in the morning, according to KPD.

The department stressed that visible items left inside vehicles do not have to be valuable to appeal to those peeking through car windows.

For more information, call 423-229-9433.