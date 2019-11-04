Police: Kingsport murder victim stabbed multiple times; suspect believed to have disposed of clothing

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Court documents obtained by News Channel 11 reveal more about what happened after police responded to a reported murder on Sunday.

Officers responded to a mobile home on Barnett Drive after the landlord reported concerns, “over alleged marital issues between” Jennifer Carr and Tobias Carr, her husband.”

According to court documents, “Tobias Carr was refusing to let family in or exit the residence.” The court documents continued to read that, ” Tobias’ mother, Tammy Carr, was on the phone with him and told officers that “Jennifer is dead, he killed her” and that “he is ready for you guys.”

When officers asked Tobias Carr to come out of the home, they reported that he complied.

Court documents also revealed that Carr told police where his wife was inside the home.

Police detailed in the report that they believed, “…Tobias disposed of the clothing he was wearing during the assault.”

Tobias Carr also reportedly told police that only himself and Jennifer were present and that “no one else was involved.”

Carr is now charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

He is currently being held without bond.

