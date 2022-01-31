Police: Kingsport man facing rape charges

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man was arrested Sunday after the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) received a sexual assault report in East Johnson City.

A release from JCPD states that officers arrested Jeffrey P. Newman and charged him with rape following an investigation. According to the release, the victim told police Newman had assaulted [them].

Newman remains in the Washington County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

His arraignment is scheduled in Washington County court on Jan. 31 at 1:30 p.m.