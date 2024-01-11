KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Thursday afternoon crash in Kingsport left two women injured, one of whom was flown to the hospital.

According to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), the crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Enterprise Place. A blue 2021 Chevrolet Equinox reportedly ran off the road, causing the two women in the vehicle to be injured.

The KPD reports both women were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

One of the women was flown by helicopter to the hospital due to her injuries.

As of Thursday, the KPD is continuing to investigate the crash. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

The KPD expects to release more details about the crash when they are available.