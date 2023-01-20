HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A juvenile was placed into custody after allegedly making a threat involving Volunteer High School on Thursday, police say.

According to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, police received information on Thursday evening that a threat regarding Volunteer High School was posted on social media.

A juvenile was charged with making the threat and was later placed in custody on Thursday around 8 p.m. after an investigation by police.

The reported threat didn’t single a person out, the release stated. “Volunteer did not go on any type of lock down, due to this incident occurring after school hours and the individual was not on school property. This is an isolated incident and no other individuals are involved,” Sheriff Lawson said.

No further information was released.