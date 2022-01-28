Police: Johnson City man threatened ex-girlfriend with gun, fired 3 shots

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged Jordan C. Charles of Wyndale Road Thursday with aggravated assault after police say he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun.

According to a JCPD release, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Hillcrest area on Thursday.

An investigation found Charles went to a former significant other’s home and started an argument, which led to him reportedly “[showing] a pistol to the victim while making threatening comments.”

Before returning to his vehicle, the release states, Charles allegedly stole a surveillance camera from the victim’s porch and drove away from the area. Police say he returned and reportedly fired three shots into the air as he drove by the home.

Police located Charles shortly after traveling on Interstate 26. Police pulled Charles over and arrested him, charging him with aggravated assault and theft under $1,000. Charles was transported to the Washington County Detention Center on an $8,000 bond.

His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 28 at 10:30 a.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.