Police: Johnson City man struck, killed by train

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police officers confirmed the identity of a man who died after a train struck him Monday night.

According to a police report, 37-year-old Clyde Peters, general delivery, was lying in the middle of the tracks when a train going 32 miles per hour approached him near midnight.

The train’s conductor told officers that he saw Peters in the middle of the tracks on South Roan Street and Water Street. The conductor and engineer activated the emergency brakes, but the report said it wasn’t enough time for the train to stop before it hit Peters.

Police said Peters died at the scene and that his family has been notified of his death.