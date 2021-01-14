LIVE NOW /
Police: Johnson City man indicted on second-degree murder charge in overdose death of 22-year-old

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man has been charged with second-degree murder in the overdose death of a 22-year-old.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, a Washington County Grand Jury returned an indictment on Micah Bradley, 29, charging him with second-degree murder.

JCPD reports the indictment stems from the August 26, 2020 overdose death of Austin Britton, 22.

An investigation into Britton’s death reportedly found fentanyl toxicity was the cause of death.

According to JCPD, investigators discovered Bradley had allegedly given Britton fentanyl before he died.

The release says Bradley was already in custody at the Washington County Detention Center on separate charges at the time of the indictment.

He is set to appear in court on February 1.

