Police: Johnson City man facing multiple charges after allegedly ‘taunting’ officers, driving recklessly

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested Thursday after police say he evaded and taunted officers in a vehicle multiple times.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Camden G. Hopkins, 18, was arrested after officers say he evaded them multiple times on the nights of February 24-25.

“Mr. Hopkins appeared to taunt officers as he drove around south Johnson City,” the release reads. “When he would observe a police officer, he would accelerate and began to drive recklessly by running stop-signs, red lights, and passing vehicles on double-yellow lines.”

The release states officers were able to identify Hopkins as the driver and issued a warrant for his arrest.

The warrant was reportedly served on Hopkins early Thursday morning when he was found as a passenger in the same vehicle he had evaded police in just hours before.

He was charged with three counts of evading arrest, two counts of reckless driving and “other multiple traffic offenses.”

JCPD reports Hopkins was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Detention Center. He was placed on a $28,500 bond.

Hopkins is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.