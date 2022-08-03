CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man died in a Chattanooga shooting over the weekend, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.

Christopher Harris, 22, had been shot near 2500 O’Rear Street on Sunday. He went to a nearby hospital, Erlanger East, where he died. Hospital staff notified police at 4:17 p.m. that day.

Police have not yet made any arrests, and the details surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Chattanooga Police at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip on the Atlas One App. Those who submit tips can remain anonymous.

Investigators stressed that no amount of information is too small or insignificant.