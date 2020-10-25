Police: Johnson City man charged with domestic assault, kidnapping, and evading arrest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was apprehended Saturday night after his girlfriend called police and dispatchers heard him “yelling and a physical altercation occurring,” according to a police report.

Saturday night, Johnson City police officers responded to a call from a third party call stating his friend was being beaten by her boyfriend.

At the same address on East Oakland Ave, 55-year-old Jeffery Nave was arrested, after the victim called authorities and the dispatchers were able to identify “yelling and a physical altercation occurring,” over the phone.

When officers arrived at the address for a second time that night, the victim came to the door crying, stating that Nave beat her and ran out the back door. Officers pursued and apprehended him shortly after.

Officers said the victim stated Nave had pinned her on the couch threatening to kill her if she said a word or spoke to police. Once officers left the first time, she locked herself in a bedroom. Nave kicked in the door and assaulted her again.

That is when she called the authorities. Nave was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of a $27,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for 1:30p.m. on Monday in Washington County General Sessions.