Police: Investigation underway after woman dies following exposure to cold

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rogersville Police are investigating after a woman with dementia died following exposure to the cold temperatures.

According to Chief Doug Nelson, officers were called Wednesday morning to the home on Locust Street for a deceased woman on a front porch.

That woman was identified as 85-year-old Rosa Davis. Nelson said that Davis had dementia.

Rogersville Detective Charlie Gibson told News Channel 11 that responding officers found her to be breathing.

Gibson said the officers got her inside her home and started trying to warm her up while waiting on an ambulance to take her to the emergency room.

Davis later died at the hospital.

Gibson said that the cold appears to be a factor in her death. An autopsy has been ordered.