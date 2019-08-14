Police investigation leads to soft lockdown for Elizabethton City Schools on Tuesday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A police investigation led to a soft lockdown today for Elizabethton City Schools.

According to the Elizabethton Police Department, a pawn shop employee refused to buy a firearm from two individuals because they did not produce identification and one of them appeared to be under the influence.

Officers responded to the area to look for the individuals. Due to the fact the suspicious individuals possessed a firearm and were near schools, the lockdown was issued.

EPD says there were no direct threats to any of the schools at the lockdown was a precautionary measure.