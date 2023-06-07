JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An unattended death investigation is underway near Winged Deer Park, the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) announced Wednesday.

A release from the WCSO said the body was discovered in the vicinity of Winged Deer Park around mid-afternoon. No foul play is suspected, according to the release, and the body has been sent for autopsy and positive identification.

The release from the WCSO comes after Johnson City’s Department of Parks and Recreation posted to social media that Winged Deer Park’s disc golf course and parking lot would be closed until further notice.

An earlier release from the Department of Parks and Rec said several city agencies were assisting in a search and rescue operation at the disc golf course on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.