JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City authorities continue to investigate a shooting that occurred at a home near Garden Drive off John Exum Parkway Sunday night.

Officials told News Channel 11 that there were shots fired inside an empty home. An exact time was not revealed, but newsroom tips indicated the incident happened around 8 p.m.

It is unclear if the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) has a suspect in custody as of Monday morning.

News Channel 11 has reached out for more information and will provide updates as we receive them. This is a developing story.