Police investigating shots fired into downtown Bristol business

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police are investigating after someone fired shots into a business in downtown Bristol on Tuesday night.

According to Bristol, Tennessee police, a bullet hole was found in a window of a business near the intersection of Sixth and Shelby Street.

Police say someone reported hearing shots fired in the area.

BPD says the business was closed at the time.

The person who pulled the trigger got away before officers arrived.

The incident remains under investigation.

