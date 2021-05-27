TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in downtown Johnson City.
Police are still on the scene in the 100 block of Buffalo Street.
One person was taken to the hospital.
A police department spokesperson said the shooting was an “isolated incident that has been resolved.”
There is no threat to the public, the spokesperson said.
No other details have been released.
