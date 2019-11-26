Police investigating shooting at Kingsport apartments

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are investigating a shooting at Stonecrest Apartments.

Officers responded to the former Model City Apartments at 1000 Stonegate Road around 4 p.m. Monday.

According to Kingsport police, a man suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital by a private party. The extent of his injuries is unclear at this time.

No other information has been released. The shooting remains under investigation.

