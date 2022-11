BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police are investigating a shooting in Bristol, Virginia.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. at Eastridge Apartments on Eastridge Road, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department.

Police said a woman with a gunshot wound was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center. Her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police are currently questioning a male suspect.

This is a developing story.