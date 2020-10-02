Police investigating Sept. 15 burglary at Dobyns-Bennett

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are trying to identify a suspect in a burglary at Dobyns-Bennett High School.

The Kingsport Police Department says the burglary happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 15.

According to the police department, the suspect walked through most of the school but the only items reported stolen were a jar a loose change and several snacks from a special education classroom.

The suspect was recorded by surveillance cameras at the school.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to the case is asked to call KPD detectives at 423-229-9429 or central dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips may be submitted online.